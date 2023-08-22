eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of eBay worth $29,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.