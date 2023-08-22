Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen Sells 334 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CAO James J. Whalen sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $23,249.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.05 and a beta of 0.60.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
