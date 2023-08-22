California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mueller Industries worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,523,749 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

