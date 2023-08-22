California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Diodes worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $361,810.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,703. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Stock Down 0.1 %

DIOD stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.