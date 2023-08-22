California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.21 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Air Lease worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,581,000 after buying an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,390,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162,997 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

In related news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

