Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:B opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

