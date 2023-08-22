Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.38 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602,057 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of F.N.B. worth $53,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,277,000 after acquiring an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

