Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

