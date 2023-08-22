Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Avnet worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

