Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7,053.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 90.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 67.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,139,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

