Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $70,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

