American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEL opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

