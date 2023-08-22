Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

