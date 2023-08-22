Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Acadia Healthcare worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

