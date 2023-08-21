Zacks Research Weighs in on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 103,856 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 606,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.