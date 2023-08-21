Zacks Research Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

