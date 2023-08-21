Zacks Research Weighs in on SunPower Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

