Zacks Research Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.64.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$55.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.73. BCE has a 1-year low of C$54.89 and a 1-year high of C$66.05. The stock has a market cap of C$50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.