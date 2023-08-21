Zacks Research Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.64.
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$55.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.73. BCE has a 1-year low of C$54.89 and a 1-year high of C$66.05. The stock has a market cap of C$50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
