Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.35.

CNQ opened at C$83.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$61.23 and a 1 year high of C$84.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

