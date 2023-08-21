Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for PNM Resources in a research report issued on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for PNM Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

