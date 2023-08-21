Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

