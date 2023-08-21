US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.75.

TRP opened at C$48.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.49. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

