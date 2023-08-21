US Capital Advisors Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.