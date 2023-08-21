Upbound Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Upbound Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Upbound Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Upbound Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

UPBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 36.32% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -3,399.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $694,122.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $26,994.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,002.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $694,122.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,027.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

