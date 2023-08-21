Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

