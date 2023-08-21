The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.77 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

