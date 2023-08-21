Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Regency Centers worth $37,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 175.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

