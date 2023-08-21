Swiss National Bank Sells 57,600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.96 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

