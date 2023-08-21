Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Juniper Networks worth $44,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 935,217 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $189,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at $28,062,711.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $871,398. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

