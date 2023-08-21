Swiss National Bank Has $46.79 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $46,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.