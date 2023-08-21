Swiss National Bank Has $45.67 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Campbell Soup worth $45,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPB opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

