Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 859.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 201,122 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

