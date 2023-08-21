STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,496,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after buying an additional 568,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $35.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

