Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $699,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

