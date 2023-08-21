SM Energy Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

SM opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 4.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.80%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

