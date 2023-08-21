Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semantix in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semantix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Semantix stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $123.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Semantix has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIX. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Semantix by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

