Schneider National, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.