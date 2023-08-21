Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trimble Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Trimble Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. Trimble has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

