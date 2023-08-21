Relay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 36,562.53%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of RLAY opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

