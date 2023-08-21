RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.40. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

