Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2023

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCNFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock opened at C$11.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$9.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.25.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

