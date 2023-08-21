Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

RANI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.34. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.