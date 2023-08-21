Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut by Analyst

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.53 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.