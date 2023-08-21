Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Decreased by Analyst

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NYSE WAT opened at $270.00 on Monday. Waters has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day moving average of $290.07.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 77,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Waters by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 104,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

