Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Increased by Analyst

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

