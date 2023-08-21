Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

NYSE PGR opened at $133.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

