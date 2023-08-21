Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 171,818 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

