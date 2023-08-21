Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of RPTX opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

