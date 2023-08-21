Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Increased by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Shares of OVV opened at $48.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

