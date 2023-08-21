Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

NYSE OXY opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

